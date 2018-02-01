US 'confident' of safe Olympics despite NK tensions

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The United States is confident that South Korea will host a safe Winter Olympics despite tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Wednesday.



On Feb. 9, the Winter Games will kick off in the South Korean alpine town of PyeongChang, some 80 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border. Although North Korea has agreed to send its athletes to the Games, there are lingering concerns it could stage a missile or nuclear provocation.



"Authorities of the Republic of Korea are responsible for the overall security of the Games and we're confident in their ability to host a safe and successful event this year," Steve Goldstein, under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, told a press briefing.





Alpensia resort in PyeongChang (Yonhap)

The US and South Korea have been working together for more than two years to prepare for the event and the absence of a US ambassador to Seoul over the past year has not affected security planning, he said.The Donald Trump administration has yet to name an ambassador to the Asian ally, and the White House confirmed Tuesday it has withdrawn former National Security Council official Victor Cha from consideration for the post.Security measures for the PyeongChang Games did not go beyond those taken for any other Olympic games, according to Goldstein.Michael Evanoff, assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security, told the same briefing: "We've planned for all contingencies." (Yonhap)