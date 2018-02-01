[Weather] Frigid weather to return over weekend

Morning temperatures remained at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius in Seoul as of 7 a.m., but will rise to 1 C later in the day, 2 C in Chuncheon and 5 C in Daegu.
|(Yonhap)
Air quality levels are forecast to be moderate in general, but particulate matter could remain in the air in the morning in some parts of southern provinces.
A cold wave advisory is currently in effect in Gangwon Province, as well as cold wave warnings in some parts of Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gyeonggi Province.
Frigid conditions are expected to return across the country from Saturday, according to the weather agency.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)