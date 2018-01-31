BTS on Billboard 100 record run for K-pop group　

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS’ “Mic Drop” (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS’s “Mic Drop” has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a ninth straight week as of Wednesday, proving its prominence in the mainstream US music market and reaffirming its position as the hottest K-pop group today.In the chart for the week of Feb. 3, “Mic Drop” stood at No. 84. The song featuring Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aoki had peaked at No. 28 upon its debut in early December.Despite falling five spots from the week before, “Mic Drop” extends its record run for a song by a K-pop group on the Billboard’s main chart.Among all Korean artists, only Psy has spent more time on the charts. His 2012 global megahit “Gangnam Style” was listed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 31 weeks, peaking at No. 2 and remaining in the runner-up spot for seven straight weeks.BTS’ “Love Yourself Seung Her” album continued to perform strong on the Billboard 200 charts, standing at No. 90 in its 16th week on the chart.The K-pop act recently won the grand prize at the Seoul Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards, along with artist of the year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards,By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)