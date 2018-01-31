SSK Project Unit to export Korean model of science and technology

BUSINESS

The SSK Project Unit of Chungnam National University of Economics and Management is gearing up to expand a project at a macro level.



The R&D project, led by SSK chief of research Cho Dae-woo, aims to put together systematic knowledge based on Korea’s experience of science and technology development since the 1960s. It aims to spread the knowledge to developing countries, seeking cooperation with those nations.



Until now, the project unit has passed on Korea’s creative development model to countries such as Romania and Costa Rica. It has also helped such countries increase their technological independence and build creative models via continued exchanges at international conferences.



Participants pose for a group photo during a forum organized by the SSK Project Unit. SSK

The project considers which technological advances would be most necessary for developing countries that lack technological knowledge and skills, as well as which technologies could bring benefits to both sides.The SSK Project started in 2012 with 43 research teams. Currently, 15 teams that had been selected competitively are carrying out middle-level projects. The project unit of Chungnam University received the largest funding among teams in the field of humanities and social sciences.According to SSK research member Sung Eul-hyun, the team “expanded the project unit to the university’s Science & Technology Knowledge Research Institute for a more efficient operation.”The project unit developed a research and business model to increase R&D efficiency. It is also planning to kick off various projects for developing nations including educational projects, science and technology integration, and corporate innovation.The establishment of its Asian headquarters is already under way in Laos, while those in Africa, America and Europe are currently in the planning stage.