[PyeongChang 2018] K-pop performances at Olympics venues

The Olympics offer the chance to witness the top athletes from around the world, but the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Games will also allow visitors to experience K-pop entertainment.“We are preparing around 400 various events during 20-30 minute intermissions to wow and entertain fans,” an official from the sports presentation division of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games said.Participating K-pop artists include boy band Teen Top, girl group Momoland and singers like Ailee, Bada and Hong Kyung-min.The range of performances includes those by amateur musicians, from traditional Korean gukak and b-boying to taekwondo demonstrations. Traditional performances from other countries, including the US, France, Latvia and the Netherlands, will also be available.Detailed information on the programs are posted at the homepage of the organizing committee: www.pyeongchang2018.com.Timetable for performancesFeb. 9Venue: Phoenix Snow Park, PyeongChangArtist: WassupVenue: Gangneung Ice ArenaArtist: Jung Dong-haFeb. 10Venue: Kwandong Hockey CentreArtist: Dynamic DuoVenue: Gangneung Ice ArenaArtist: Dynamic DuoVenue: Alpensia Ski Jumping CentreArtist: DJ KooFeb. 11Venue: Jeongseon Alpine CentreArtist: So Chan-wheeVenue: Gangneung OvalArtist: KoyoteFeb. 12Venue: Alpensia Ski Jumping CentreArtist: Seomun TakVenue: Phoenix Snow ParkArtist: CheetahFeb.13Venue: Alpensia Cross-Country CentreArtist: Ulala SessionFeb. 14Venue: Olympic Sliding CentreArtist: Kim GreemVenue: Phoenix Snow ParkArtist: Kim GreemVenue: Kwandong Hockey CentreArtist: Park Mi-kyungVenue: Gangneung OvalArtist: Park Mi-kyungFeb. 15Venue: Alpensia Biathlon CentreArtist: MomolandVenue: Gangneung Hockey CentreArtist: San EVenue: Gangneung Ice ArenaArtist: Kim GreemFeb. 16Venue: Olympic Sliding CentreArtist: CheetahVenue: Phoenix Snow ParkArtist: Seomun TakFeb. 17Venue: Gangneung Ice ArenaArtist: Changmin (Lee Chang-min)Venue: Gangneugn Ice ArenaArtist: No BrainFeb. 18Venue: Alpensia Cross-country CentreArtist: Teen TopFeb. 19Venue: Olympic Sliding CentreArtist: BewhYFeb. 20Venue: Alpensia Biathlon CentreArtist: Poppin Hyun Joon and Park AeriVenue: Gangneung Ice ArenaArtist: Ulala SessionVenue: Alpensia Cross-country CentreArtist: DJ KooFeb. 21Venue: Olympic Sliding CentreArtist: WassupVenue: Jeongseon Alpine CentreArtist: AileeVenue: Phoenix Snow ParkArtist: So Chan-wheeVenue: Gangneung OvalArtist: DJ DOCFeb. 22Venue: Yongpyong Alpine CentreArtist: Poppin Hyun Joon and Park AeriVenue: Gangneung Hockey CentreArtist: AliFeb. 23Venue: Alpensia Ski Jumping CentreArtist: Ulala SessionFeb. 24Venue: Yongpyong Alpine CentreArtist: BadaVenue: Phoenix Snow ParkArtist: Seomun TakFeb. 25Venue: Gangneung Hockey CentreArtist: BadaMarch 11Venue: Alpensia Biathlon CentreArtist: Hong Kyung-minMarch 12Venue: Jeongseon Alpine CentreArtist: WassupMarch 17Venue: Gangneung Hockey CentreArtist: Changmin (Lee Chang-min)March 18Venue: Gangneung Hockey CentreArtist: Hong Kyung-minVenue: Jeongseon Alpine CentreArtist: Kim Kyung-hoBy Yoon Min-sik