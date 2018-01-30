Steve Aoki confirms collaboration with BTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Aoki (Yonhap)

Steve Aoki, the mastermind behind BTS’ “Mic Drop” remix, has confirmed his next collaboration with K-pop’s reigning boy band.The musician-producer recently told US pop site Trending Live that he plans to release an original track with BTS this year.“That (‘Mic Drop’ remix) was the start. And now we got some new music coming out for 2018. That’s exciting as well. So we got this remix to put out there, but now we have some more original music as well,” he said.The “Mic Drop” remix released in November last year hit No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 46 other countries, including Argentina, Canada and Thailand, one day after it was released.The song has also been on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for eight weeks, ranking No. 79 for the week of Jan. 27.BTS’ major breakthrough came last year, when it became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards.