[PyeongChang 2018] IOC to hold key meetings in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold a series of key meetings prior to and during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.The IOC announced on Tuesday schedules for its Executive Board meeting and the 132nd IOC Session. PyeongChang will host these meetings, as is the custom for all Olympic host cities.The board meeting is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC). During the first day, international sports federations for both summer and winter sports will deliver their reports to the board. PyeongChang's organizing committee and the IOC's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang will also report on their activities leading up to the Feb. 9-25 competition.The World Anti-Doping Agency will give its anti-doping report on Saturday as well.On Sunday, the board will hear reports on IOC's administration, and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. that day.The IOC Session will have its opening ceremony at Gangneung Art Centre in Gangneung, a sub-host city of all ice events, located just east of PyeongChang. The first set of meetings will be held at Kensington Flora Hotel in Gangneung on Feb. 6 and 7, with Bach holding another press conference at 6:30 p.m. on the second day.From Feb. 10 to Feb. 24, the IOC and PyeongChang's organizing committee will hold joint daily press briefings at the Main Press Centre.The final leg of the IOC Session will take place on Feb. 25, the last day of the Olympics, and Bach will have his wrap-up press conference that afternoon.Bach is scheduled to arrive in South Korea later Tuesday.(Yonhap)