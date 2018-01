BUSINESS

McDonald’s Korea

McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it will launch PyeongChang Korean Beef Signature Burger on Tuesday, offering 10,000 burgers just for one day.By using PyeongChang’s specialty Korean beef that goes well with white Cheddar cheese, the burger set will include golden fried potatoes.McDonald’s Korea said those who purchase the burger can enter into a draw to win two tickets to the Speed Skating final event. A lucky 150 people will be selected.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com