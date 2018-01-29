Influenza A kills 4 in North Korea: Red Cross

NATIONAL

Four people have died and more than 81,000 have been infected with Influenza A (H1N1) virus in North Korea since last month, according to a report from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).The North Korean vice minister of public health informed the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Pyongyang of the outbreak of the flu on Jan. 19, the group said in an information bulletin issued last Friday.Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 16, there were 126,574 suspected influenza cases, and of those 81,640 cases were confirmed as Influenza A. The ministry reported four deaths -- three children and one adult, the IFRC said.Among the suspected influenza cases, 24.5 percent were people aged 0-7 years, and 22.8 percent aged from eight to 16, and the remaining 52.7 percent were among those who were older than 17.North Korea has requested support for influenza vaccination for high-risk individuals, the IFRC said.The WHO has so far dispatched 5,000 tablets, with 30,000 in the pipeline, for distribution to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable groups, it added.(Yonhap)