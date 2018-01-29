NATIONAL

Moon taps ex-journalist as new spokesman



By Choi He-suk



President Moon Jae-in on Monday tapped Kim Eui-kyeom as the next spokesman for the presidential office.

Kim is a former journalist who built his career in the left-leaning newspaper Hankyoreh. Kim is reported to have been tapped for the post last year after Moon’s election on May. 9.

At the time, however, Kim reportedly declined the offer.

Kim will replace Park Soo-hyun, who submitted his resignation of Jan. 22 to run for South Chungcheong Province governor’s post in the June 13 local elections. Park’s resignation will be processed on Feb. 2.

“Kim will credibly carry out the Moon jae-in administration’s communications with the public. He is a journalist who has worked in diverse fields including on international, politics, culture, and social (issues),” Yoon Young-chan, senior press secretary, said.

“Kim’s appointment is symbolic of the Moon administration’s will to communicate with the public on issues such as policies, the PyeongChang Olympics and inter-Korean relations more actively.”

(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)