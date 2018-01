BUSINESS

(Mirae Asset Daewoo)

Mirae Asset Daewoo‘s overseas stock value tops W4trMirae Asset Daewoo, South Korea’s largest brokerage by net worth, saw its overseas stock value reach 4.1 trillion won ($3.8 billion) as of Friday, according to the firm Monday.The foreign stock value has jumped 3.5-fold since January 2017, when the firm‘s foreign stock assets were valued at 1.2 trillion won.The foreign stock asset portfolio by the securities firm took 57.8 percent of profits on average. Seven out of 43 overseas stocks recommended by the firm saw the price jump more than twofold, showed data by the firm.Mirae Asset Daewoo cited enhancement in training brokers for foreign stock trades and establishing an infrastructure.By Son Ji-hyoung