Water main break floods subway station during commuting hours

|Workers mop up at Express Bus Terminal Station on Line No. 9, southern Seoul, Monday morning. (Yonhap)
Also on Monday, a water pipe burst at around 5:30 a.m. at Express Bus Terminal Station on Line No. 9 in southern Seoul. Water flooded there from the ceiling above one of the subway station entrances, until a crew was able to shut the water off.
“We advised passengers to avoid the area while trying to find out the exact cause of the burst. It is highly likely the burst was caused by cold weather,” said one of the crew members looking into the burst.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)