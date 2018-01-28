GOT7 to drop new album

ENTERTAINMENT

GOT7 (JYP Entertainment)

Boy band GOT7 is to release a new album.“The group is preparing for a comeback, but the exact date has not been set,” said the group’s management agency JYP.Local media outlets expect the release to be between February and March, citing industry officials. According to reports, the seven-member group is shooting a music video for the new track.The multinational band, which includes three non-Korean members, debuted in 2014. Its latest EP “7 for 7” released last October topped iTunes Album Charts in 17 countries.Meanwhile, the band is to hold fan meetings titled “I GOT7 Research” at Kyung Hee University in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)