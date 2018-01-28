Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

GOT7 to drop new album

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 28, 2018 - 17:11
  • Updated : Jan 28, 2018 - 17:11
Boy band GOT7 is to release a new album.

“The group is preparing for a comeback, but the exact date has not been set,” said the group’s management agency JYP.
 
GOT7 (JYP Entertainment)

Local media outlets expect the release to be between February and March, citing industry officials. According to reports, the seven-member group is shooting a music video for the new track.

The multinational band, which includes three non-Korean members, debuted in 2014. Its latest EP “7 for 7” released last October topped iTunes Album Charts in 17 countries.

Meanwhile, the band is to hold fan meetings titled “I GOT7 Research” at Kyung Hee University in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114