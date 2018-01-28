B1A4 sustains minor injuries in car crash

The boy band was on its way to perform at the ICON Concert in Inje, Gangwon Province, on Saturday. The event was held in support of the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
|B1A4 (WM Entertainment)
The accident occurred in the Gapyeong area of Gyeonggi Province when the group’s car collided with a vehicle in front of it. At the time of the crash, all of the five members -- CNU, Baro, Gongchan, Sandeul and Jinyoung -- were in the car.
On Sunday, the group’s management agency WM Entertainment announced on its website that the group was resting after checkups at a hospital. It said the members suffered bruises.
The agency apologized to the audience that had been waiting for the band’s performance at the concert.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)