Market remains puzzled ahead of real-name crypto coin trade system

Investors and minor cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea appeared to be confused Sunday over the government’s push to launch a real-name crypto coin trade system as part of efforts to tighten its grip on the fast-growing and unfettered market.Starting Tuesday, cryptocurrency purchases will be allowed through a system involving individual accounts with users’ identification verified and corporate accounts by exchanges.Under the new rule, accounts from a coin trader and a cryptocurrency exchange must be issued from the same bank. Also, the exchange has to approve the trader’s bank account.With a sudden rise in demand for opening new checking accounts expected among banks, commercial banks in South Korea decided not to regard cryptocurrency investment as a valid financial purpose to open a checking account, according to industry sources Sunday.Starting 2014, a Korean bank has allowed the opening of a new bank account to retail users with valid purposes, such as credit card expenditure, utility bill payments or salary savings.A new customer is obliged to submit documents proving the purpose. The rule was designed to curb the criminal use of anonymous accounts, such as phishing.Those without a valid financial purpose to open a bank account will only be issued a checking account with the volume of withdrawal, wiring or other financial activities permitted up to 300,000 won ($280) per day in branchless transactions, and up to 1 million won in bank branches.“A new customer to a bank may have trouble opening bank accounts, since we have strengthened oversight on the process to open a bank account” a source from one of the banks launching a real-name transactions system told The Korea Herald.The source added those already holding an account of the same bank can buy cryptocurrency coins using the Korean won.Another source from another commercial bank refuted claims that banks are strengthening oversight on creating new accounts, saying instead that the bank will do what it is supposed to do.“We just abide by the rules that have existed for several years,” the source said. “So if a new customer has no additional proofs in documents, and if the customer’s sole purpose is to create a bank account, the bank will reject it.”Preparing the launch of the real-name transaction system are six Korean banks -- Nonghyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, KEB Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank, the Industrial Bank of Korea and Gwangju Bank.This came after the Financial Services Commission on Jan. 23 unveiled a new set of guidelines for banks to abide by anti-money laundering rules in allowing the real-name coin transaction system.Following the measures, banks have reportedly hesitated to issue new corporate accounts to minor exchanges in South Korea.Major exchanges in Korea, such as Bithumb, Upbit, Coinone, Korbit, among others, have been granted corporate accounts valid for the real-name transaction service before the announcement by the FSC was put in place.An exchange that met with hurdles in getting a new valid corporate account gave up on plans to carry out a real-name transaction system and instead decided to stick to transactions between cryptocurrencies.“We cannot trust either the banks or the government,” a source from the local cryptocurrency exchange said. “We couldn’t get a response from the bank that we were trying to create a new one from.” The exchange had an account from a bank that does not have a plan to devise a real-name transaction system.By Son Ji-hyoung