[PyeongChang 2018] Jamaica among 1st nations to move into PyeongChang Olympic Village

Jamaica, led by a trailblazing women's bobsleigh team, will be among the first nations to move into the athletes' living quarters for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, officials said Sunday.



According to PyeongChang's organizing committee, Jamaica will be joined by Brazil, Romania and Belgium for the very first welcoming ceremony at PyeongChang Olympic Village at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5. The committee said the athletes will start arriving in the Olympic host city on Wednesday.







There are two athletes' quarters for the Feb. 9-25 competition: PyeongChang Olympic Village serves athletes in snow events, which will be held in PyeongChang and nearby Jeongseon, while Gangneung Olympic Village is for athletes in ice sports, which will be held in Gangneung, just east of PyeongChang.Jamaica will be represented only by its women's bobsleigh team, featuring pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and brake duo Carrie Russell and Audra Segree. They're the first Jamaican women to qualify for Olympic bobsleigh, exactly 30 years after their men competed at the Winter Olympics for the first time and inspired the film "Cool Runnings." (Yonhap)