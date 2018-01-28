Artday to hold January action

LIFE&STYLE

Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., is holding an online auction between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, presenting major works of art by contemporary artists here and abroad.



The latest art auction will offer numerous artworks by renowned artists including Oh Su-fan, Choi Byung-so, Kim Chong-hak, Kwun Sun-cheol and Son Eung-sung, along with foreign artists.



cap – “Tranquility” by Oh Su-fan /Artday