Artday to hold January action

Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., is holding an online auction between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, presenting major works of art by contemporary artists here and abroad.
The latest art auction will offer numerous artworks by renowned artists including Oh Su-fan, Choi Byung-so, Kim Chong-hak, Kwun Sun-cheol and Son Eung-sung, along with foreign artists.
|cap – “Tranquility” by Oh Su-fan /Artday
In particular, the collection will feature Oh Su-fan’s “Tranquility” series, as well as the monochrome drawing piece “Untitled” by Choi Byung-so, a Korean contemporary artist well-known for using everyday materials, such as newspapers, ballpoint pens and pencils, in his artworks.
In addition, the event will highlight works by foreign artists such as American artist Mark Kostabi and Israeli pop artist David Gerstein.
Bidding and auction statuses are available on the mobile application Artday and at the website www.artday.co.kr. The auction preview will be held at Herald Square Gallery, located in the headquarters of Herald Corp. in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Auction period: Jan. 27-31, 2018
Preview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Herald Gallery, Herald Square, Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu, Seoul
Auction deadline: The auction will close on one item per minute starting from 4 p.m. on Jan. 31
For more information, call Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr.