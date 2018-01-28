LG Electronics strengthens V30 phone lineup to increase sales

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Co., South Korea's second-biggest electronics company by sales, added a new color to its V30 smartphone lineup Sunday to help boost sales of handsets.



In a promotion ahead of Valentine's Day next month, LG Electronics has launched its V30 phone in "raspberry rose" and will select 30 customers to receive another V30 phone on top of the one they bought, the company said in a statement.



Those who want to participate in the event are required to buy the raspberry rose V30 phone and post a message on the company's Facebook page by Feb. 6, it said.







V30 "Raspberry Rose" (Yonhap)

LG Electronics launched the six-inch smartphone in September on top of its flagship G series smartphones.At the Mobile World Congress slated to open Feb. 26, the company is expected to introduce an upgraded V30 smartphone with improved artificial intelligence features.LG Electronics swung to a net profit of 182.82 billion won ($171.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a net loss of 258.74 billion won a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.It also shifted to an operating profit of 366.86 billion won in the October-December period from an operating loss of 35.24 billion won. Sales rose 15 percent to 16.964 trillion won from 14.778 trillion won, it said. (Yonhap)