HiteJinro’s holiday gift packages feature Gerard Bertrand wines

BUSINESS

Promotional photos of Chilean High-class Gift Set 1 consists of Siglo de Oro cabernet sauvignon and merlot, produced by Santa Helena. (left) and Italian Luxury Gift Set 1 consists of Gala Rosa and Moscato D’Asti by Francesco Capetta Il Fondatore. (HiteJinro)

With the Lunar New Year holiday in a few weeks, Korean distiller HiteJinro has unveiled 59 packages featuring luxury wines as holiday gifts.Among the packages is a limited edition one featuring Gerard Bertrand wines, awarded red wine maker of the year by French magazine La Revue du Vin de France in 2015 and European winery of the year at the Wine Star awards in 2011. It is exclusively available before and during the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in the third week of February.Other wine sets feature the Italian Dal Forno Romano Amarone and Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley in California.The distiller recommended gift sets consisting of Chilean and Argentine wines made in wineries such as Santa Helena in Chile and Navarro Correas in Argentina.The packages range in price from some 40,000 won ($37.5) to 1.3 million won. The products will be on sale at Hyundai Department Store and Lotte Department Store in Korea.By Son Ji-hyoung