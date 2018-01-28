S. Korean Lee June-hyoung finishes 14th at Four Continents figure skating

SPORTS

South Korean figure skater Lee June-hyoung ranked 14th out of 24 at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taipei on Saturday.



Lee scored 211.86 points overall to lead the South Korean contingent at the annual competition. Lee had 69.93 points in the short program and added 141.93 points in his free skate. He topped 200 points for only the second time in his senior career, which began in 2015. His career high remains 222.89 points, which he tallied at the Nebelhorn Trophy last September.





An Geon-hyeong finished in 20th place with 180.26 points, while Lee Si-hyeong, the third South Korean in action, ended in 22nd place with 177.07 points.None of the three South Koreans at the Four Continents will skate at next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Cha Jun-hwan, South Korea's lone representative in the men's singles, skipped the Four Continents to nurse nagging injuries while preparing for his first Olympics. Cha edged out Lee June-hyoung in the national Olympic trials earlier this month. (Yonhap)