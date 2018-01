NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

At least 31 people have died in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday.According to the authorities, the fire began at about 7:30 a.m. at Sejong Hospital in the southern city.As of 9:10 a.m., more than 40 people have been taken to nearby hospitals, three of whom have died. At the time of the fire, 100 patients were in the wards.All patients of the nursing home adjacent to the hospital – 78 individuals – are said to have been evacuated safely.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)