[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Visitors are welcome to participate in various winter activities such as ice fishing, sledding, traditional winter games and barehanded fishing.Gwanghyewon Reservoir, the venue of the Anseong Ice Fishing Festival, is one of the largest reservoirs of Anseong known for its first-class water quality that runs down from Charyeon Mountain Range.The festival lasts until Feb. 25, and admission is 5,000 won per person. Children under 5 are admitted free.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (dmfestival.co.kr) provides information in Korean only.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminations at nighttime.Buildings, streets and Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children.The event is open from until Feb. 28.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.Everland Snow Festival is held throughout the winter season, offering a variety of winter activities and games.This includes snow buster tube slides, a snow safari, butterfly exhibition, a reindeer village & Santa house and a “starlight zoo.”The event lasts until March 3, and is open to visitors of all ages.Refer to the official website www.everland.com for admissions, participation fees and other information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival in South Chungcheong Province features a large-scale ice fountain creating an Alps Castle where fairy-tale characters live.A suspension bridge over the lake Cheonchangho is famous as a filming location for popular travel program “Two Days and One Night.”The event is being held until Feb. 18.Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for daytime and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for nighttime admissions.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival takes place at Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon-do.Since 2003, the festival has been visited by a total of a million people, making this festival more joyful. Varied festival programs include ice-fishing, ice sledding and other things to see and participate in.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.Refer to the official festival website (www.narafestival.com) for details, including admission and participation fees. The website is operated in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese