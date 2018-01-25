Korea Skating Union expels coach for beating short tracker Shim

SPORTS

The Korea Skating Union said Thursday that it has decided to permanently expel a coach for beating Olympic short track speed skating champion Shim Suk-hee.



The skating authorities convened an independent disciplinary committee of eight experts to make a decision on the coach, whose name has been withheld from the media.





(Yonhap)

“We have decided on the heavy punishment of permanent expulsion after we discussed the gravity of the issue following statements from the attacker,” Kim Sang-kyum, the chairman of the committee, told a press conference.“The coach in question has admitted ... He stated that Shim did not respect his opinion and that he hit her to help enhance her performance,” he added.The coach can file an appeal with the athletes‘ panel of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee within a week of the decision.Once expelled, a coach will be banned from any KSU-affiliated institutions.Shim, 20, won a gold medal in the 3,000-meter relay, a silver in the 1,500m and a bronze in the 1,000m at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.