Hardline labor group to return to three-way dialogue with gov’t, management

A hardline labor confederation decided Thursday to return to a dialogue panel with the government and management for the first time in eight years.



The recently elected leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions made the decision during a central committee meeting.





The tripartite dialogue panel was set up in 1998 in the wake of the Asian foreign exchange crisis. The KCTU, one of the country’s two major union groups, walked out of the committee the following year.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions, which is a larger and more moderate group, also quit the committee in 2016. Late last year it expressed its willingness to return to dialogue.Last Friday, the KCTU also indicated its intention to rejoin the panel when its new leaders met President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)