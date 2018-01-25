[Video] LG Uplus showcases drone management service in Busan

BUSINESS

LG Uplus showcases drone management service at 2018 Drone Show (Park Ju-young/The Korea Herald)

BUSAN -- LG Uplus, one of the largest mobile carriers in South Korea, announced an outline of its upcoming drone managing service and showed off key technologies at a press showcase held at Bexco in Busan, Thursday.In a bid to take the lead in the fast-evolving drone business, LG Uplus said it has developed a full-fledged drone management service, dubbed the “Uplus smart drone total service package.” The package consists of four key services, including customized drones, a management service, cloud drone service and drone-related insurance.The customized drones could be used for farming, measurements, deliveries and filming or photography both in the air and on water. Five drone-making companies have cooperated in developing the drones, according to LG Uplus.The cloud drone service offers cloud storage, enabling it to receive and save footage filmed by the vehicle in real time. While the vehicles can only send HD and Full HD footage when using the LTE network, the 5G network enables users to receive 4K and even 8K resolution videos.LG Uplus is set to launch a drone-related insurance product in the first half of 2018. The insurance product will include property insurance and third party liability insurance, the company said.The mobile carrier will also provide professional training sessions to client companies, instructing them to fly the vehicle, manage the control system and use the video sharing service.“By offering the platform service that can solve every problem regarding the drones all at once, we aim to dominate the drone service market,” said Park Joon-dong, vice president of the LG Uplus’s Future Business Unit.On the same day, the company showcased one of its customized LTE drones at Songjeong beach, Busan. During the demonstration, the LTE-powered vehicle cleaved the water and monitored a seaweed farm. The vehicle can be operated up to six hours along a seashore, dam or river, the company said.LG Uplus participated in the 2018 Drone Show as well, which takes place at Bexco through Sunday. Visitors can get a glimpse of the Uplus smart drone total service package in a tour zone and control the vehicles in a demonstration zone.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)