[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean ice dance team finishes 7th at Four Continents championships

(Yonhap)

South Korea's sole ice dance team of Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin finished 7th at the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, wrapping up the final rehearsal before the next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The duo received 91.27 points in free skating at the competition in Taipei, Taiwan, to record a combined 151.38 points, including 60.11 points from the previous day's short program.The total score is just 0.62 point short of their best score of 152 points, which they set last year. Their ranking was one notch higher than last year's Four Continents Championships in South Korea, where they finished 8th.At the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Min-Gamelin duo will be South Korea's first ice dancers to compete at the Olympic ice dance event in 16 years.Meanwhile, U.S. ice dance pair of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker topped the podium with 174.29 points, followed by Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus with 164.96 and Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed with 163.86.