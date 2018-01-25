[PyeongChang 2018] Seoul City to hold extended welcoming week for Winter Olympics

SPORTS

Mascots of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at the departure gate of Incheon Airport`s new terminal on Jan. 18. (Yonhap)

Seoul City will hold “Special Welcoming Week” for foreigners visiting Seoul for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Under the slogan “Welcome to Seoul, Gate to Pyeongchang,” the welcoming week event, usually spanning seven days, has been extended to 52 days for the Olympics, starting from Friday and running through March 18 when the Paralympic Games are set to end.Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will install welcoming booths at Incheon and Gimpo international airports. At these booths, visitors can experience VR skiing or leave messages to Olympic players.Welcoming banners in six languages including English, Chinese, Thai and French will be set up in the streets of Myeong-dong, Sinchon, Dongdaemun and Hongdae, some of the most popular tourist locations in Seoul.The Olympic Games will be aired live on a screen at the Gwanghwamun Square. The square will also hold street tap dancing shows and performances of “pungmul,” Korea’s traditional folk music.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)