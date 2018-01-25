[Photo News] Former German Chancellor to marry Korean interpreter







Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder (right) and his Korean fiancee Kim So-yeon held a press conference to announce their engagement at Seoul Press Center on Thursday. Schroder and Kim announced they will tie the knot in autumn and split their time between Korea and Germany. Schroder and Kim met two years ago at a global conference. Kim currently represents Korea for the regional economic development of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, and also acts as Schroder’s interpreter. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)