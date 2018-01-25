Seoul waiting for inspection results of ski resort in NK for joint training

NATIONAL

South Korea has yet to be informed of the current state of a ski resort on North Korea's east coast, which will be used for joint skiing training by the two Koreas' non-Olympic skiers, government officials said Thursday.



A team of South Korean officials embarked Tuesday on a three-day visit to North Korea, to inspect several venues for joint events, including training at Masikryong Ski Resort near the eastern town of Wonsan. They are set to return home later Thursday.





North Korea`s Masikryong Ski Resort (Yonhap)

"We've not been yet informed of possible problems the resort would have in hosting joint skiing training," the official said when asked about conditions of the ski facilities there. But the move sparked a heated debate here as critics say that the ski exercise could promote the ski resort, one of the North's leader Kim Jong-un's pet projects.The resort, which opened in December 2013, was built with imports of luxury items banned under UN sanctions, including snowmobiles and other high-end goods.The South Korean advance team also inspected facilities on Mount Kumgang, for a joint cultural event, and Kalma Airport, a military airfield that could be used to fly in South Korean non-Olympic skiers to the North Korean ski resort.At the airport, North Korea staged a major firing drill on April 25, 2017 to mark the 85th founding anniversary of its military. The North fired intermediate-range Musudan missiles from the same place in June 2016. (Yonhap)