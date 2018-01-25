Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Bone-chilling cold continues to grip South Korea

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Jan 25, 2018 - 10:03
  • Updated : Jan 25, 2018 - 10:03
Bone-chilling cold continues to grip much of South Korea, with temperatures remaining at minus 16.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul as of 8 a.m. and minus 10.5 C in Gwangju on Thursday.

Parts of the northern and central regions, including Paju, Daejeon and Jeju, are experiencing one of their coldest periods between late December and January on record, with temperatures hovering around minus 17 C, according to the weather agency. 

A light-emitting diode sign displays the temperature in eastern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Thursday’s daytime highs are to reach minus 9 C in Seoul, minus 5 C in Daejeon, minus 3 C in Gwangju and zero in Busan, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Heavy snow advisories are in effect for Ulleungdo and Jeju, while the agency issued drought advisories for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gyeongsang provinces and parts of Gangwon Province.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114