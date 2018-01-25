[Weather] Bone-chilling cold continues to grip South Korea

Parts of the northern and central regions, including Paju, Daejeon and Jeju, are experiencing one of their coldest periods between late December and January on record, with temperatures hovering around minus 17 C, according to the weather agency.
|A light-emitting diode sign displays the temperature in eastern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Thursday’s daytime highs are to reach minus 9 C in Seoul, minus 5 C in Daejeon, minus 3 C in Gwangju and zero in Busan, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
Heavy snow advisories are in effect for Ulleungdo and Jeju, while the agency issued drought advisories for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gyeongsang provinces and parts of Gangwon Province.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)