Google launches AI-based audiobook service

BUSINESS

Google said Wednesday it has rolled out an audiobook service supported by artificial intelligence (AI) in 45 countries, including South Korea.The service is initially available in Korean, English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Russian and Japanese, the company said in a press release.“It is meaningful that South Korea was included among the first batch for the launch as the country‘s audiobook market is small compared to countries that speak English,” Kwon Jae-hee, a Google official, said.A total of some 10,000 audiobooks are available in South Korea, Google said.The service integrates Google Assistant, the company’s AI platform, which means the service can be played on various devices, ranging from smart speakers to cars, the company said.The audiobooks work on Android, iOS, Chrome and other kinds of web-based apps as well as on any device equipped with Google Assistant, the company said. (Yonhap)