[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's short track team braces for PyeongChang amid assault scandal

In the wake of allegations that South Korea's female short track speed skating star Shim Suk-hee was assaulted by her own instructor, the national team head coach said Wednesday his athletes have gone back to their normal training routines.



"It is important for athletes to perform at the Winter Games in good conditions and atmosphere and overcome the incident," Kim Sun-tae told reporters after the launch ceremony for South Korean athletes competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Earlier this month, Shim temporarily left the Jincheon National Training Center after apparently being assaulted by her coach. The instructor was suspended, and Park Se-woo, who coached the country at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics, was appointed as her new coach.







South Korea`s short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee participates the team launch ceremony in Seoul on Jan. 24, 2018. (Yonhap)

With South Korea's first Winter Games set to start Feb. 9, however, the public remains concerned that the incident will have an adverse impact on the national team's performance on home ice."We wish to apologize for disappointing many people who love short track speed skating," Kim added.South Korea has been one of leading countries in Olympic short track speed skating. It is the only country to have won at least one short track gold medal at every Winter Games, with the female team having outperformed the men's team.Shim, remaining seemingly calm, declined to respond to any questions during Wednesday's event. It was Shim's first public appearance after the incident."As Shim is an athlete with a strong sense responsibility and is currently leading the team, she does not want (the team) to be affected because of her," Kim said. "Shim is pulling herself together well, and is practicing hard with a purpose."Shim is one of most anticipated athletes for the Olympics. She led the national team to a gold medal in the 3,000-meter relay at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She also captured silver in the 1,500m and bronze in the 1,000m.The Korea Skating Union is set to discuss the details of the punishment for the coach in question. (Yonhap)