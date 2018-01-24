SK chief meets business leaders at Davos

The chairman is set for a series of meetings with government officials from China, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation over the group’s petrochemical business and business leaders in the energy, chemicals and information and communications technology sectors.
On the first day of the forum that kicked off Tuesday, Chey met Xiao Yaqing, chairman of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China, to discuss the group’s renewable energy business and smart grids.
|SK Chairman Chey Tae-won
The Chinese official leads most of policy works of Chinese public firms with a combined asset value of 40 trillion yuan, and has expressed interest in green energy businesses.
A company official said it expected the talks to produce new business opportunities for SK.
Later in the afternoon, Chey met Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to discuss business partnerships in energy, chemical and ICT and also exchanged views on growing market demand in online-to-offline service platforms with Anthony Tan, CEO of Grab, a Southeast Asian rival to Uber.
Chey is also scheduled to meet Abdulaziz Al-Jarboo, chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, a state-run chemical company, to expand business.
The Swiss forum, which brings entrepreneurs, investors and global thinkers runs through Friday.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)