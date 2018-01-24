S. Korean delegation talks joint cultural event with NK

NATIONAL

The two Koreas are discussing details of their joint cultural event, which they agreed to hold at North Korea’s Kumkangsan ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Wednesday.





South Korean K-pop singer Lee Hyori (left) and North Korean celebrity Cho Myung-ae (right) star alongside in a Samsung cellphone commercial filmed in 2015. Lee was a member of the now-disbanded girl group Fin K.L that performed in Pyongyang in 2000. (Yonhap)