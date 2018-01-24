Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] Seoul city to operate free shuttle buses during Olympics

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 24, 2018 - 15:27
  • Updated : Jan 24, 2018 - 15:27
Seoul city said Wednesday that it will run free shuttle buses between Seoul and the Olympic towns of PyeongChang and Gangneung during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Everyone who holds tickets for Olympic events and concerts can use the buses, dubbed "PyeongChang e-Bus," and make advance reservations, on a first-come-first-served basis, online (www.ebusnvan.com) or by smartphone, starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, the city said. 

(Yonhap)

The 31-seat buses will operate on the four routes of Seoul-PyeongChang, Seoul-Gangneung, PyeongChang-Seoul and Gangneung-Seoul.

Major stops include Seoul Square, Olympic Medal Plaza and Alpencia Sports Park in the alpine town of PyeongChang, Gangneung Station, Gangneung Hockey Center, Gangneung Olympic Park and Seongyojang, a 200-year-old traditional Korean house that belonged to a noble family, and Gyeongpo Beach in the eastern port city, according to the city.

The Winter Olympics are set for Feb. 9-25, and the Paralympics will be held from March 9-18.(Yonhap)

