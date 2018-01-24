[PyeongChang 2018] Seoul city to operate free shuttle buses during Olympics

Everyone who holds tickets for Olympic events and concerts can use the buses, dubbed "PyeongChang e-Bus," and make advance reservations, on a first-come-first-served basis, online (www.ebusnvan.com) or by smartphone, starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, the city said.
The 31-seat buses will operate on the four routes of Seoul-PyeongChang, Seoul-Gangneung, PyeongChang-Seoul and Gangneung-Seoul.
Major stops include Seoul Square, Olympic Medal Plaza and Alpencia Sports Park in the alpine town of PyeongChang, Gangneung Station, Gangneung Hockey Center, Gangneung Olympic Park and Seongyojang, a 200-year-old traditional Korean house that belonged to a noble family, and Gyeongpo Beach in the eastern port city, according to the city.
The Winter Olympics are set for Feb. 9-25, and the Paralympics will be held from March 9-18.(Yonhap)