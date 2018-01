(YouTube)

Exports of South Korean-made instant noodles, or ramen, have surpassed $300 million for the first time, mainly driven by their popularity in China, the United States and Southeast Asian nations, data from the Korea Customs Service showed.Some $380 million worth of ramen were exported last year, up 31.2 percent from 2016. Meanwhile, Korea imported $3.86 million worth of instant noodles.