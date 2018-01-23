LG Electronics 2017 net soars on home appliances

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Tuesday its net profit skyrocketed in 2017 from a year earlier on strong sales of home appliances.Net profit for the three months that ended Dec. 31 soared to 1.87 trillion won ($1.74 billion) from 126.31 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement."Local and overseas demand for LG Electronics' home appliances such as televisions and refrigerators stayed strong throughout the year, giving a boost to the annual bottom line," a company spokesman said.Operating profit jumped 85 percent to 2.47 trillion won last year from 1.34 trillion won the year before. Sales rose 11 percent to 61.4 trillion won from 55.37 trillion won during the same period, it said.(Yonhap)