[Graphic News] EU sets 2030 target for recyclable plastic packaging

WORLD

The European Union unveiled plans for all plastic packaging in Europe to be recyclable by 2030 and to phase out single-use plastic-like coffee cups to fight pollution.The strategy announced by the European Commission follows China’s decision to ban imports of foreign waste products for recycling, including huge quantities from Europe.The Commission said its proposals aim to create business opportunities by transforming the way plastic products are designed, produced and recycled in Europe.The EU currently exports half of its collected and sorted plastics, 85 percent of which goes to China.