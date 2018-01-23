'Get It Beauty 2018’ aims to promote healthy beauty

OnStyle’s beauty talk show “Get It Beauty” which launched in 2006 and gained popularity with its blind tests of makeup products, has become a standard reference for many beauty consumers.
The new season of the show is to start Friday, featuring models Jang Yoon-ju and Moon Ga-bi, Weki Meki’s Kim Do-yeon, Akdong Musician’s Lee Soo-hyun and beauty influencer Kim Soo-mi as hosts.
|The hosts of “Get It Beauty 2018” pose for photos at a press conference in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. From the left are Kim Do-yeon, Jang Yoon-ju, Moon Ga-bi and Kim Soo-mi. (OnStyle)
“Many beauty related programs are launched, but they soon disappear. Unlike them, ‘Get It Beauty’ is a long-running show. I will try to continue the history,” model Jang, the main host of the show, said at a press conference held at Times Square mall in western Seoul Tuesday.
The talk show aims to do more than introduce cosmetic products and techniques, offering valuable information through scientific ingredient analysis.
“I have come to know that not all expensive products are always good,” model Jang said. “The show will be influential with meaningful information.”
The beauty talk show broadly defined the word beauty, including the concept of “inner beauty,” as a vague word that usually refers to the mind and personality of a person.
“Since I wanted to go deeper than just speak about the items and styles, I will be sharing what I do for my inner beauty every week,” Jang said. “Inner beauty is nothing special. It’s one’s lifestyle.”
Beauty professionals will be featured as well, including a dermatologist, beauty magazine editor and two experts of cosmetic product ingredients, offering professional and credible knowledge to viewers.
The show’s most symbolic segment, the blind test, will be transformed into
“Beauty-Life Balance,” where the hosts select the best item out of 100 products, comparing the items in numerous aspects. What stands out is that the segment will be sponsorship-free.
Sponsorship has been a sensitive subject for beauty-related shows in Korea as many were criticized for recommending sponsored products. Viewers complained that they cannot trust the shows.
“There isn’t any sponsorship for the ‘Beauty-Life Balance’ segment.” producer Yoo Hee-kyung said. But he made it clear that there are other parts of the show that are sponsored.
“Sponsorship often creates a dilemma for beauty talk shows. To make our show trustworthy, we will be clear and open about whether a product is sponsored or not,” he said.
Responding to reports Monday that Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore will make a special guest appearance on the show, Jang said, “I am nervous about speaking English, despite the fact there will be an interpreter. Still, it’s exciting.”
The first episode of “Get It Beauty 2018” is to air on OnStyle at 7:50 p.m., Friday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)