Woman arrested for theft, drugging man with sleeping pills

A woman surnamed Lee is suspected of lacing the victim’s coffee with sleeping pills and robbing him at a motel in Gwangju on Sept. 27 last year.
After the victim lost consciousness, the suspect reportedly took the victim’s wallet containing credit cards and 50,000 won ($47) in cash. The suspect then bought a gold necklace worth 2.5 million won with one of the credit cards and later sold it.
When she was in a hospital for two weeks due to a bone fracture in August 2017, she reportedly asked for medication for insomnia and received it six times.
The suspect booked a motel room next to the victim, a construction worker resting during rain, and invited him over for a cup of coffee.
Police confiscated her tea cups and sent them to the National Forensic Service for analysis.
Lee was arrested after the NFS detected a great quantity of chemicals related to sleeping pills. Unauthorized use of the victim’s credit card had also been found.
Police are to seek an arrest warrant for the suspect.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)