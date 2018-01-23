[K-talk]Jonghyun’s last album released posthumously

Jonghyun’s album “Poet | Artist,” which was completed last year, comprises 11 songs showcasing the K-pop singer-songwriter’s distinctive musical tonalities.
|(SM Entertainment)
The lead track “Shinin” is an electro-pop song with trap beats and tropical-tinged sounds. The music video for the track was released on streaming platforms including YouTube and Naver TV.
The album also includes the five songs that were introduced at Jonghyun’s solo concerts “Inspired,” held on Dec. 9 and 10. The songs include the electro synth-pop “Only One You Need,” the medium-tempo R&B song “#Hashtag,” the pop ballad song “Take The Dive,” the pop-punk song “Sightseeing” and “I’m So Curious,” an hybrid song that combines various elements from pop, R&B and future bass.
Other than the five songs that were previously introduced, the album also features future garage song “Rewind,” medium-tempo soul “Sentimental,” acoustic ballad “Before Our Spring” and “Just for a Day,” a pop song with acoustic guitar sounds and tropical beats.
All proceeds from Jonghyun’s album will go to the singer’s mother and be used for initiating a foundation to help the underprivileged, according to S.M. Entertainment.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)