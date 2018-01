NATIONAL

An extreme cold wave hit South Korea on Tuesday with lows of minus 13 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Chuncheon, minus 6 C in Daegu and minus 2 C in Busan.Daytime highs ranging from minus 9 C to zero C are expected across the country.The Korean Meteorological Administration said very cold wind chill is expected in most parts of the country, with wind chill temperature of minus 20.1 C in Seoul on Tuesday morning.Tuesday’s frigid conditions will be accompanied by overnight snowfall of up to 20 centimeters on Jeju, Ulleungdo and Dokdo, according to the weather agency.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com