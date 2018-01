WORLD

Some are already stars, while others are stars in the making. Here are 10 of the most dominant and decorated international athletes eying medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.● Alpine skiingAthletes to watch (주목할 선수)Mikaela Shiffrin (US)Lindsey Vonn (US)Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)Marcel Hirscher (Austria)● SnowboardingAthletes to watchChloe Kim (US)● BiathlonAthletes to watchMartin Fourcade (France)Darya Domracheva (Belarus)● Figure skatingAthletes to watchYuzuru Hanyu (Japan)Nathan Chen (US)Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia)● Short track speedskatingAthletes to watchViktor Ahn (Russia)Source: AFP/Newscom