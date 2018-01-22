Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Jung Hae-in falls for Son Ye-jin in new drama

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 23, 2018 - 08:21
  • Updated : Jan 23, 2018 - 08:21
Rising actor Jung Hae-in is to star in a new JTBC drama series “Pretty Sister who Treats Me to Meals” (working title) with veteran actress Son Ye-jin. 

Jung Hae-in (FNC Entertainment)

Jung’s management agency FNC Entertainment announced the news Monday.

Jung will play Seo Joon-hee, a character designer at a computer game company. He and Son will be the lead couple of the drama.

The rookie actor has featured in various dramas and films, including “While You Are Asleep” and “Blood.” His most recent work was the hit drama series “Prison Playbook,” which wrapped up its last episode Thursday. 

Son Ye-jin (MSTeam Entertainment)

Star director Ahn Pan-seok, who has staged well-received dramas “Behind the White Tower” and “Secret Love Affair,” will be in charge of the production.

“It’s a love story that anyone can relate to,” Jung said, explaining the reason that he chose the drama. “I am very excited to work with the two (director Ahn and actress Son) for the first time on a great production.”

“Pretty Sister who Treats Me to Meals” is to air in March. ”

By Im Eun-byul (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114