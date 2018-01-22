Jung Hae-in falls for Son Ye-jin in new drama

|Jung Hae-in (FNC Entertainment)
Jung’s management agency FNC Entertainment announced the news Monday.
Jung will play Seo Joon-hee, a character designer at a computer game company. He and Son will be the lead couple of the drama.
The rookie actor has featured in various dramas and films, including “While You Are Asleep” and “Blood.” His most recent work was the hit drama series “Prison Playbook,” which wrapped up its last episode Thursday.
|Son Ye-jin (MSTeam Entertainment)
Star director Ahn Pan-seok, who has staged well-received dramas “Behind the White Tower” and “Secret Love Affair,” will be in charge of the production.
“It’s a love story that anyone can relate to,” Jung said, explaining the reason that he chose the drama. “I am very excited to work with the two (director Ahn and actress Son) for the first time on a great production.”
“Pretty Sister who Treats Me to Meals” is to air in March. ”
By Im Eun-byul (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)