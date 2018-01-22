Politician under fire after sending complaint letter to IOC over North’s participation

On Friday, Rep. Na Kyung-won, a four-term lawmaker from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and a member of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympics and Paralympics, sent an email to the IOC and International Paralympic Committee, claiming that North Korea’s participation in the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games has led to violation of the Olympic spirit.
|Rep. Na Kyung-won of main opposition Liberty Korea Party (Yonhap)
“I sent a letter to explain that expanding the number of entries only for the South-North joint women’s ice hockey team violates the Olympic spirit of fair competition,” she said in a press release. “It is hard to accept that some of the South Korean players will lose their qualification to enter in the games.”
The North is also trying to take advantage of the Olympics as a way to propagandize its communist regime, which contravenes the political neutrality stated in the Olympic Charter, Na said in explaining her email.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the lawmaker also criticized the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, saying that it is promoting the PyeongChang Olympics as the “Pyongyang Olympics.”
Although her statement -- which is in line with the conservative Liberty Korea Party’s position -- gained traction among her supporters, she faced harsh criticisms that her act was inappropriate as a committee member of the Olympics committee here.
More than 95,000 citizens had signed petitions on the Cheong Wa Dae website as of 2 p.m. Monday, calling for her removal from the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.
“Rep. Na should not abuse her authority as the committee’s member for her personal reasons. Her act is leading all the diplomatic efforts for peace, to nothing,” said one of the petitions that has gained the largest number of signatures.
“I do not understand how she can say the North’s participation would lead to propaganda of its system. She should know what people here want is peace. Does she really think South Koreans would fall for the North’s propaganda?”
If an online petition posted on the Cheong Wa Dae website garners more than 200,000 signatories within 30 days, the presidential office should issue a formal response.
Opposition lawmakers also criticized Rep. Na.
“It is pathetic how Rep. Na and her Liberty Korea Party are stuck in anachronism and maintain that the Olympics will become an event for the North’s propaganda. Some 100 countries in the world are expected to take part, and it will be a world festival,” the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s spokesperson said in a statement.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, who are affiliated with the ruling party, also echoed such views.
In defense of her letter, the lawmaker on Monday said she supports the North’s participation, but reiterated her opposition to details of the inter-Korean agreement.
“I do welcome the participation of the North Korean athletes, but forming a joint single team, holding joint ski training in Masikryung Ski Resort in the North and holding a ceremony at Kumgangsan are events designed as shows,” she said in an interview with local radio station CBS.
“All of these agreed plans go against the international sanctions on North Korea. It also does not make any sense when we look at the past relationship with the North.”
She said she has not yet received an answer from the IOC.
The IOC on Saturday confirmed that 22 athletes from the North will compete in five sports in the Feb. 9-25 Winter Olympics. It approved adding 12 North Korean players and a coach to the existing 23-member South Korean women’s ice hockey team, to form a unified women’s hockey team.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)