Protesters burn picture of NK leader in rally against Olympic participation

NATIONAL

Conservative protesters on Monday burned a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the North's national flag, in a rally against its participation in next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The activists, led by the far-right Korean Patriots Party, held a press conference in front of Seoul Station at around 11 a.m., when a group of North Korean officials arrived at the train station from the eastern city of Gangneung, on the second day of their two-day trip for inspection of performance venues.





Police extinguish a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that was set on fire by conservative activist groups during an anti-North Korea rally in front of Seoul Station on Jan. 22, 2018. (Yonhap)

"The PyeongChang Winter Olympics is turning into 'Kim Jong-un's Pyongyang Olympics' that effectively recognizes its nuclear armaments and propagates the North Korean regime," they said.As part of the demonstration, they set aflame the picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the North's national flag, and the so-called unification flag, which the two Koreas agreed to use during their athletes' joint march at the Olympic opening ceremony. Police extinguished the fire. (Yonhap)