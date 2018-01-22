‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ actor Jun Tae-soo dies

ENTERTAINMENT

(Jun`s Instagram)

Jun Tae-soo, the younger brother of actress Ha Ji-won, died Sunday after reportedly battling depression.The actors’ agency Haewadal Entertainment on Sunday released a statement addressing his untimely death. It read, “Jun passed away on Sunday at the age of 33. He was being treated for depression and had recently been in discussions for his next project as an actor, as his condition seemed to improve.”The agency also stated that Jun’s family plans to hold a private funeral attended only by families and close acquaintances, requesting the media refrain from covering Jun’s funeral. The location of the ceremony was not revealed.The younger brother of actress Ha Ji-won gained public recognition for his role in KBS2’ hit series “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” in 2010. He also starred in dramas such as “All My Love,” “It’s Okay Daddy’s Girl” and most recently, “The King’s Daughter, Soo Baek-hyang.”Following Jun’s passing, Ha is reported to have immediately withdrawn all her upcoming engagements, including a press event to promote the film “Manhunt,” which took place at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul on Monday.