Hyundai ranks as No.1 CSR company in China

This marks the first time that a foreign-based company has been selected first place since the Chinese government began compiling the annual list in 2014.
Hyundai scored 91.33 points out of 100 in 2017 and came in first place out of 300 companies operating in China, the company said.
“Hyundai Motor Group is an exemplary company, continually carrying out unique activities for public interest,” Zhong Hong Wu, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences CSR research center, said in a statement.
“In particular the company’s business in Inner Mongolia to prevent desertification has shown outstanding results. It is a special case of social activity participated by staff, executives, customers and dealers.”
Hyundai Motor employees participate in Hyundai Green Zone program in China's Inner Mongolia to prevent desertification. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai has run the Hyundai Green Zone business to halt desertification in Inner Mongolia for 10 years.
In recognition of the carmaker’s efforts to sow seeds suitable for the local environment, Hyundai had came in at third place on the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ list of top 50 utility brands for three years in a row from 2015, the company said.
