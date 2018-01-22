Govt., ruling party work to reduce suicide, traffic, industrial accident deaths

NATIONAL

Kim Tae-nyeon (L), the policy chief of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a party-government policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2018. (Yonhap)Kim Tae-nyeon (L), the policy chief of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a party-government policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2018. (Yonhap)

The government and ruling Democratic Party pledged on Monday to push for safety measures aimed at halving the number of deaths from suicide, and car and industrial accidents by 2022.During a policy coordination meeting, they decided to more systematically monitor those at a high risk of suicide, toughening the criteria for passing drivers' license tests, and strengthening crackdowns on drunk driving and safety standards in industrial facilities."The party and government shared the view that the basic state responsibility lies in the protection of people's safety and their lives," Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's policy chief, told a press briefing."With the goal to halve the number of deaths in three areas in five years, we have decided to focus on pushing for the projects to protect citizens' lives," he added.During a press conference early this month, President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his pledge to enhance public safety.As for suicide prevention, the officials agreed to carry out a thorough analysis of the common traits and patterns of high-risk citizens, and nurture "gatekeepers" to fend off potential suicide.They will draw up measures to better protect citizens from the dangers of large trucks by expanding the installation of high-tech safety tools, such as lane departure warning systems.The two sides agreed to toughen safety regulations and laws in industries prone to accidents, especially at construction sites.(Yonhap)