BoA to return with new single ‘Nega Dola’ on Jan. 31

A teaser image of BoA‘s upcoming single “Nega Dola“ (S.M. Entertainment)

Legendary K-pop act BoA, often dubbed “Star of Asia,” will return with a new single “Nega Dola” on Jan. 31, the singer’s agency S.M. Entertainment said Monday.According to the agency, the hip-hop-influenced “Nega Dola” will feature a blend of Latin-flavored guitar sounds and synths, while it lyrically touches upon the complicated thoughts of a woman struggling with an obsessive lover.After releasing the new single at the end of January, the singer is scheduled to release her first EP sometime in February.BoA recently made headlines for releasing a live rendition of Michael Jackson‘s “Man in the Mirror,” sung with the song’s writer Siedah Garrett. The singer’s first reality show “Keyword #BoA,” where the starlet will share candid thoughts on her life and career, as well as the album preparations, aired its first episode on Monday via Naver’s V Live and Naver TV. It will also air every Sunday on the TV channel XtvN starting Jan. 28.Having debuted under S.M. at age 13 with “ID; Peace B” in 2000, BoA continued her winning streak both in Korea and Japan with hits like “No. 1,” “Atlantis Princess,” “My Name” and “Hurricane Venus” and “Only One.” The high-profile singer also appeared in the second season of Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101” as a mentor from April to June last year.